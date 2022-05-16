“Click It or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement begins today

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In collaboration with Michigan State Police, local police departments and sheriff’s offices, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning will ramp up “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement on Michigan roads from May 16 to June 5.

The goal of the campaign, OHSP says, is to remind everyone about the importance of buckling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend and the summer travel season.

“Wearing a seat belt is the most effective thing drivers can do to reduce injuries and save lives on our roadways,” says OHSP interim director Alicia Sledge. “The numbers don’t lie. For decades, we have strongly encouraged everyone to buckle up, and that crucial message has saved many lives. As the busy summer travel season gets underway, we want to remind drivers and passengers to stay safe and wear a seat belt, every trip, every time.”

In 2020, 228 people in Michigan who were killed in auto related accidents were not wearing seatbelts.

Under Michigan law, drivers, front-seat passengers, and passengers 15 and younger in any seating position are required to be buckled up. The fine and costs for not wearing a seat belt is $65. Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4'9" tall, and children under 4 years old must be in the back seat.

“Click It or Ticket” is supported by federal traffic safety funds.