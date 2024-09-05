Clinton Township man charged for allegedly shooting, killing his neighbor's dog

A Clinton Township man has been charged for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor's dog last month.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Andrae Maurice Jones is charged with third degree killing/torturing an animal, felony firearm, careless discharge of a firearm and malicious destruction of property.

It's allegedly that Jones shot and killed his neighbor's dog named Buddy when the dog came too close to his property line.

Jones was arraigned on the charges Tuesady and was given a $20,000 bond.

“Under Michigan law, intentionally killing a dog is a four-year felony. The consequences of the defendant's actions extend beyond just legal repercussions. The family is now grieving the loss of a beloved family member. We will ensure the defendant faces the consequences of his alleged actions,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.