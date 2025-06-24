Clinton Township man convicted of murder after shooting & killing boss in 2018

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A jury has found a Clinton Township man guilty of first-degree murder after prosecutors say he shot & killed his boss at Reliable Fence in 2018.

Investigators say that Jerry Motley, 25 at the time of the shooting, brought a gun into work and shot a co-worker twice before walking into his boss' office and shooting his boss, Thomas Badke, at close range. Badke died at the scene, while the co-worker, Angelo Micale, survived.

This was Motley’s second trial, as his first conviction was overturned after his trial counsel was found to be ineffective.

After a two-and-a-half week trial, the jury found Motley convicted of:



First-Degree Premeditated Murder

Going Armed with a Dangerous Weapon with Unlawful Intent

Two (2) counts of Felony Firearm.

Motley tried to claim that he was legally insane at the time of the shootings, but the jury rejected that.

Motley is set to be sentenced to life in prison in August.

"Justice has finally been served. Despite the delays and the defendant’s claims of insanity, the jury saw the truth. This was a cold, calculated, and premeditated murder. The verdict reaffirms the strength of the evidence and the seriousness of this crime. I commend our trial team for their dedication to securing justice for the victims and the community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

