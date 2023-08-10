Clinton Township warning residents of caller impersonating officer

(WXYZ) — The Clinton Township Police Department is warning the community after reports surfaced of a caller impersonating a police officer over the phone.

Township police say that the unknown subject has been calling people and referring to themselves as Detective Anderson from the Clinton Township Police Department.

Police have listed these similarities of the bogus phone calls:

Contains NO caller ID

Subject will say “This call is being recorded”

Will ask either “Are you on a secure line?” or “Are you in a confidential area?”

Identifying themself as “Officer Jay Anderson badge number 338C” and “Clinton Township Police Department”

Uses police terms such as “10-4”

Clinton Township Police say that they will never ask for payment over the phone. If you have been targeted by this scam, please call Captain Blake at 586-493-7857.