Close call on GM tentative deal as senior workers reportedly push 'no' votes

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The tentative contract that ended a six-week strike by the United Auto Workers against General Motors doesn't have overwhelming support as some previously expected. Several assembly plants, including ones like Flint Assembly that builds popular pickup trucks, voted against the agreement.

One of GM's biggest plants, Arlington Assembly in Texas, voted in favor of the contract Wednesday. That is a significant development for the overall vote tally.

So, who's voting "no" and why?

"It typically is the higher seniority folks that are saying 'no' and the newer folks saying 'yes,'" Darren Dillard said. "I voted ‘no.’"

Dillard works at the Lansing Grand River Stamping plant. He said he voted "no" on the tentative deal because it doesn’t go far enough for workers who are close to retirement.

Dillard has worked for GM for 27 years and said he hasn’t gained anything in any contract since then.

“This whole 'over the life of the contract' thing, that’s what kind of irks me. So, you’ll spread it out and again, those who are close to retirement won’t even get to benefit much from it," he explained. “I really want something to where I know my family will be more stable in retirement.”

Prior to the vote at the Arlington Assembly plant, Wayne State University business professor Marick Masters said the vote among GM workers was split almost evenly company-wide.

He said the Arlington plant's 'yes' vote could be enough for the contract to reach overall approval.

At the same time, Masters said, “You can’t take anything for granted, and I believe the union has to continue to make its case.”

If the contract fails to get approved, the professor said the UAW has a number of things to consider. That includes whether to call a strike, and if that happens, should the strike be company-wide or a just select few factories.

They also could consider what it would mean for mean Stellantis and Ford Motor Co. if the UAW heads back to the bargaining table with GM and improvements are made.

“They’ve got a situation in which two other companies will have approved of the contract. The contract is basically the same across the (three) companies on major issues. And if it were to go back to GM to get improvements, I can think that the workers at the other companies are gonna want those same improvements as well,” Masters said.

Dillard said, “If they vote 'yes,' we go to work. We do the best we can and hope then home the best for the employees that’s there when it comes time for the next contract.”

The voting deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday and an announcement is expected to come Friday.