Close calls with speeding drivers in Farmington leads to push for change

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman in Farmington is fighting for safety changes after her Nest camera recorded what could have been a tragedy on Slocum Drive.

She says speeding drivers have long been an issue and she's counting on the city to take action.

"Somebody is going to get killed. I thought I saw it Thursday," Mindi Tietz said.

On Thursday evening, Tietz saw her neighbors crossing the street. She says it was dark and raining.

The neighbor was pushing her baby in a stroller while walking her dog and toddler.

She says she noticed a car speeding down the road.

"So, I instantly ran out into the street yelling for him to slow down and at that point, the mom and the stroller and her dog had crossed the street, but the little boy was still outside the driveway," Tietz said.

In the Nest video, you can see Tietz is trying to get the driver's attention while the mom darts in front of the car to save her son.

She says the driver did briefly stop to let the boy go but did not apologize.

"That night, I was absolutely furious," Tietz said. "Something needs to be done."

"This street has been an issue for many years, and it's been escalating since the streetscape project."

The Farmington Road Streetscape Project has caused road closures on Farmington Road. The detour sends drivers down Slocum Drive.

Mayor Pro Tem Joe LaRussa says Farmington Road is currently back open but will close again for the completion of the streetscape project.

"Joe LaRussa came by my house Saturday afternoon and spoke about it and he has some ideas," Tietz said.

7 Action News spoke to City Manager David Murphy over the phone and he says after the project is done, the city plans to conduct a traffic study on Slocum Drive.

LaRussa also says they are increasing patrols in the area to catch speeding drivers.

"The next morning, public safety did put up a speed reader at the end of the street and it shows the speed rate people are going, but that's a problem as well because the kids speed to go past it to see how fast they can go," Tietz said.

Tietz did get a response from the city manager and the mayor about her concerns when she emailed them.

In an email, the mayor said she was grateful the incident wasn't worse and said traffic and speed safety are a priority.

"I am hoping the one good thing that comes out of this almost-tragedy is something gets done," Tietz said.

While Tietz waits on the traffic study and any improvements to Slocum Drive, city officials say she and other neighbors should park their cars on the street to narrow the road, which they say tends to slow drivers down.

