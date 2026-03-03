Closing arguments set for Thursday in Dee Warner murder trial

(WXYZ) — Closing arguments will take place Thursday morning in the trial for Dale Warner, the man charged with murdering his wife, Dee, in Lenawee County.

Watch below: Day 10 of Dale Warner's murder trial

On Tuesday morning, prosecutors rested their case just as court began, and the defense called three witnesses before defense attorneys rested their case.

The weeks-long trial began on Feb. 12 and Tuesday was the 12th day of court. Closing arguments are set for 9 a.m. Thursday, and then the jury will get the case.

On the stand for the defense on Tuesday were Dale's ex-wife, a man who managed a trucking company and Dee's brother, Gregg Hardy.

Dee Warner was last seen at her residence on Munger Rd. in Franklin Township in Lenawee County on the evening of April 24, 2021.

The FBI, Michigan DNR, Michigan State Police and other agencies assisted the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office in searching for Dee. She reportedly had no contact with her family and friends on the phone or on Facebook since April 25, 2021.

In November 2023, Michigan State Police arrested Dale in connection with her disappearance, and he was charged a day later with murder.

On Aug. 18, 2024, human remains were found during a search of property belonging to Dale. Three days later, those human remains were identified as Dee Warner.