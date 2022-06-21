Coach accused of asking minor for sexually explicit photos in exchange for marijuana

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Disturbing allegations are being made against a metro Detroit high school wrestling coach who is accused of trading marijuana for sexually explicit photos of a minor.

Police in Dearborn say they acted swiftly to make an arrest.

A parent 7 Action News spoke with was stunned by this allegation against the wrestling coach and says nothing like this has happened in school history. Police say they are investigating to see 24-year-old Brandon Fenzel could have victimized more children.

Prosecutors say he faces four counts of child sexually abusive activity and four counts of using a computer with internet to commit a crime.

Detectives say back on June 13, they were notified of an inappropriate relationship between a high school student and the coach at Divine Child High School in Dearborn.

“They notified all the parents right away. We knew even before it hit social media,” said parent Rania Younis, who credits Divine Child for acting quickly to notify the community.

Police told us Fenzel is being held on $500,000 cash bond. He allegedly gave marijuana to a student in exchange for explicit images and videos.

“The school has always looked out for students’ safety and will take appropriate measures,” Rania said.

Police say the coach also works as a teacher at St. Mary’s Preparatory School in Orchard Lake. In a statement, they told us they are not aware of any allegations involving their own institution.

In another statement, Divine Child told us Fenzel began coaching in 2019 after passing state and federal background checks prior to taking the job.

He is expected to appear in court on July 1 at 8 a.m. for a probable cause conference. Anyone with info is urged to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240.