Coast Guard warns smaller boats to steer clear of big ships on Detroit River

(WXYZ) — During the warmer weather, the Detroit River transforms into the go-to spot for fishermen, recreational vessels, the usual freighters, and cruise ships resulting in a lot of traffic. That may sound good, but it comes with a huge challenge because everyone is fighting to use the same small body of water safely and freely.

The Detroit River only runs 28 miles long and serves as the international border between Canada and the United States. It is also one of the busiest waterways in the world.

From freighters to cruise ships and little fishing boats, many vessels that maneuver on the river for the most part tend to be between 0.5 and 2 miles wide.

"But with the summertime coming up, obviously, the boating public is a lot heavier now. And so we are trying to get out there, educate and keep everyone safe," said U.S. Coast Guard's Senior Chief Casey McDonugh.

McDonugh says one of the biggest concerns is when fishermen and recreational boats come too close to bigger ships.

This fishing season, the U.S. Coast Guard addressed 400 marine alerts that include vessels coming in close proximity to each other. This time last year, that number was 46.

Captain George Haynes has been navigating these waters for 37 years, and says there have been times he has come across several heart stopping close calls. Over the years, he says it's only gotten worse.

"Everybody has the right to enjoy the waterways. Big ships can only navigate in certain parts of the channel cause they are loaded deep, and they can't maneuver as well. So recreational boaters, as much as they want to enjoy it they still have to move," Captain Haynes said.

He added that people should be aware of where they are.

"If you are inside the channel, that boat can only safely navigate inside the channel. So if you hear the 5 short blasts ... obviously, that's them telling you we need you to move," said Captain Haynes.

To identify the channel is simple. Along the Detroit River, you will see red and green buoys and anytime you are operating between the buoys that means you are inside the channel.

"Another thing they can do is never converge on the path of a vessel. We may be watching them, that makes us nervous because we don't know if they are paying attention to us, especially at night," said Captain Haynes.

But since every story has two sides, we met up with a proud Detroiter, Captain Eric Zwierzchowski, also known as Captain Z, who has been fishing in these waters for over 35 years. An art he learned from his dad.

"In the Springtime, you get a walleye migration of an estimated of about 11 million. It's their spawning habitat and that is why everyone from around the country comes here. That makes matters worse," Captain Zwierzchowski said.

Captain Zwierzchowski says fishermen unfamiliar with the area may need more knowledge or experience to operate on the river.

"The way it always works for me is, I catch a fish as the freighter is coming closer and closer, so I'm doing a couple of things, I cant get to my motor right away, I got to bring up 3 lines, if there are multiple people there are multiple lines, so it's not exactly easy, but again I see both sides of the story," he said.

But then again, why be in their path in the first place?

"Well, that's where the fish are. As for the law, big vessels like freighters, cruise and naval ships have the right of way. And obstructing their paths may result in fines," said Captain Zwierzchowski.

Now remember, safety comes first, and the best way to be safe is to be aware of all the rules and regulations. So anytime you come to the river make sure you learn all the dos and don'ts.