Cocktail lounge named after Dan Gilbert's father's bar to open in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We're getting a look at another of the hotspots that will be opening along Woodward Ave. in Downtown Detroit, which will be connected to a sports bar that will honor Nick Gilbert, the late son of Rocket Mortgage Founder Dan Gilbert.

Bedrock announced Gilly's Clubhouse & Rooftop in July of last year. The bar will open in the spring at 1550 Woodward Ave., just south of Grand Circus Park.

Now, it is being revealed that in the nearby alleyway, a cocktail lounge named Saksey's will be opening as well. Described as "Detroit's most intimate room," the cocktail lounge is named after the Detroit bar owned and operated by Gilbert's father in the 1970s. It will be located in the lower level of Gilly's.

Officials say the lounge is the vision of Josh Lang'e 7OH2 Hospitality and will be built around "unforgettable experiences."

According to the news release:

The cozy, contemporary room boasts nostalgic reference points as guests are transported back in time through a bespoke alleyway entrance. The interior showcases a meticulous design by Jennifer Gilbert's Detroit-based POPHOUSE and every inch is crafted with care. Lacquered woods, adventurous patterns and a refined lighting design exude class. The exclusive dining area and bar have only eight tables and 55 seats, creating an intimate environment.

More information about Saksey's is available at www.sakseysdetroit.com , as well as on Facebook and Instagram.