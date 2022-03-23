'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “CODA” has won the top prize at the Producers Guild Awards, giving momentum to the possibility that the small film could have a big night at next week’s Oscars.

The story of three adult family members who are deaf and a fourth who is not and seeks a singing career beat out bigger contenders including “The Power of the Dog" and “Dune” to win the award on Saturday night.

More often not the film that wins goes on to take best picture at the Academy Awards. “Star Wars” universe stewards George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy were also honored with a career achievement award.