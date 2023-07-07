Collection from Detroit designer to be featured at Foot Locker locations

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 27-year-old designer from Detroit will soon be featured in the national shoe store chain Foot Locker.

Spencer Sanders is the founder of Arrival Worldwide. Sanders says he came up with the name for the street wear brand in 2014 as a senior in high school. He says he officially launched products under the name in 2017.

Since its creation, the clothing line has been seen on the likes of actor Michael Rainey Jr. who stars in the hit television series 'Power' and rap superstar Gunna.

"I always knew it was going to come to this point and I know everything that’s going to happen next," said Sanders as he stood in his flagship store.

Sanders says the message behind most of his clothing is to push through adversity so you can arrive at the place you want to be in life.

"I feel like I wasn’t born into a very great situation but I made the best of it. In my eyes, I was born to lose but every day I want to work as hard as I can to win," said Sanders.

That message will now be showcased and sold as a part of an exclusive collection at five footlocker locations in metro Detroit. The locations include Twelve Oaks, Fairlane and Somerset malls. It will also be at a stand alone stores in Oak Park on Greenfield Road and in Eastpointe on 8 Mile Road.

Spencer Sanders Detroit Rapper Baby Face Ray wears Arrival Worldwide collection set to be featured in Metro Detroit Foot Locker locations.

"I want to be one of the household names that people all over the place wear. You see it everywhere and you kinda, just know my background and story," said Sanders. "It’s a lot of downs in the business but I just always stay positive, always kept working and there’s a lot of upside to it now."

Sanders says he looks forward to future success and encourages other young entrepreneurs to stay the course.

"Be an individual and just follow your heart and everything else will follow as long as your consistent as well," said Sanders.

Sanders will be installing a collection display on Friday night at the Eastpointe Foot Locker location. The collection will be available until supplies last.