Comcast donates $50k, 60 laptops to Brilliant Detroit to advance digital equity

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Through its $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity, Comcast has announced the donation of a $50,000 grant and 60 laptops to Brilliant Detroit to help ensure local families have internet access.

“Developing foundational reading skills has always been the foundation of our work,” said Cindy Eggleton, CEO and co-founder of Brilliant Detroit. “In today’s digital age, reading alone cannot help a family prepare a child for success in school and life. Thanks to ongoing and generous support from Comcast, we can respond to the needs of our communities and together, with the Comcast team, increase digital access and knowledge for so many of Detroit’s families.”

At Brilliant Detroit’s six technology hubs, the grant will be used to increase the nonprofits ability to provide residents with reliable, high-speed wireless internet and the digital skills and support necessary to effectively use the technology of today.

Through the grant, a team of Digital Navigators will be created to assist residents with their digital needs and to provide them with digital skills training and support at Brilliant Detroit’s Morningside Hub.

“Digital Navigators will meet with community members two hours a week over a four-week period to teach topics including basic computer skills, Internet safety and conducting online research. Participants will receive an IT Fundamentals Certificate upon completion,” Comcast said of the initiative.

“Brilliant Detroit’s tech hub initiatives align with our priority to bridge the digital divide, making it the perfect fit for Digital Navigation services. With the establishment of Digital Navigators with Brilliant Detroit, our ability to reach more residents and provide them with digital literacy resources will exponentially expand,” said Shannon Dulin, director of Community Investments for Comcast in Michigan

