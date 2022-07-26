DETROIT (WXYZ) — Comcast announced Tuesday it has awarded $10,000 grants to 100 small businesses in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

The investment and grants come from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, which gives grants to small businesses owned by women and people of color in those three cities.

On top of the $1 million in grants, Comcast has also awarded technology and marketing resources to 71 Michigan small businesses owned by women and people of color.

The list of businesses is below.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community, and we must take every opportunity to support them,” said Shannon Dulin, Government Affairs manager for Comcast in Detroit. “We continue our commitment to contribute the resources needed to give small businesses owned by Michigan people of color and women the opportunity to not only survive in the current challenging economy, but also thrive.”

Comcast RISE and the Comcast RISE Investment Fund launched in 2020 as a response to helping businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and went through a major expansion in November 2021. So far, they've awarded $16 million in grants to thousands of businesses.