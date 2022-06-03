Comcast to award $10K grants to 100 businesses owned by women, people of color

(WXYZ) — For a second year in a row, Comcast is giving 100 women and or minority-owned businesses the chance to win a $10,000 grant as part of their Comcast RISE program.

The program's goal is to help small businesses transition from surviving to thriving.

“When we looked at the data we saw that small businesses owned by people of color and women were hardest hit by the pandemic, especially ones in Detroit and that’s why we’re back,” Senior Publication Relations Manager for Comcast Michigan Rob Ponto said.

Businesses in Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park that have been established for at least 3 years, have up to 25 employees, and are owned 51% by a woman or person of color are eligible for the grant.

Business owners can apply for the grant between June 1 and June 14.

“It’s not a lengthy process it's actually a pretty easy one,” Ponto said.

Nina Hodge, the owner of Above and Beyond Learning Childcare Center in Detroit was awarded a grant last year. She says with the grant money she was able to increase her staff wages and buy PPE for kids and staff.

“So they came at a time that was real critical that I really need their support,” she said.

Breona Camel was also a recipient last year. She says before the grant, her business was close to closing.

“I was scared. I was like my mom built this company and we’ve been able to be open going on 11 years so how can I let a pandemic kind of take me out," she said.

With help from Comcast RISE it did not and Breona says she’s grateful.

"They got us out of a sticky place,” Camel said.

To apply for a grant, click here.