Comcast to award $10K grants to 100 businesses owned by women, people of color in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Comcast will award $1 million in grants to small businesses owned by women and people of color including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, among others.

According to the company, the Comcast RISE grants will be available for businesses in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

Detroit was one of five cities selected for the program, which will award a $10,000 grant to each business.

The application process will open June 1 and last through June 14.

“The Comcast RISE Investment Fund supported my business at a very critical time in the midst of the pandemic when parents, particularly those who were considered essential workers, needed a safe, reliable environment for their pre-K-aged children,” said Nina Hodge, Above and Beyond Learning Childcare Center on Detroit’s east side.

Comcast also awarded $60,000 in grants to four community-based organizations in Detroit – Build Institute, Metro-Detroit Black Business Alliance, Michigan Women Forward and TechTown Detroit.

RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment, and it provides opportunities for small businesses to get grants and media, creative production, digital consultation, technology makeover and more.

More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

