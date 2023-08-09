Comedian Chris Tucker bringing 'The Legend Tour' to Detroit in January

Comedian and actor Chris Tucker is coming to Detroit on his first major tour in more than a decade next year.

Tucker will play the Fox Theatre on Friday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. on The Legend Tour.

It kicks off in September in South Carolina before wrapping up in Detroit.

“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour," Tucker said in a statement.

Tickets are available starting Thursday, Aug. 10 with presale and then go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

The show will be phone-free and all phones, smart watches and accessories will have to be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be opened at the end of the event.