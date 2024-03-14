Comerica Bank Prom Dress Drive returns March 18 at these locations

Comerica Bank is bringing back its prom dress drive, benefiting Jackets for Jobs, starting March 18.
People can visit their participating Comerica Bank between March 18 and April 12 to donate a new or gently-used, cleaned prom dress. All sizes, shoes, purses and accessories are welcome.
Comerica will then supply the donated dresses to Jackets for Jobs, a Detroit-based nonprofit that focuses on career development and removes barriers by providing high-quality clothing that makes clients look and feel professional to support workplace success.
You can see the locations accepting donations below:
- Ann Arbor - 1969 W. Stadium Blvd.
- Bloomfield Hills – 36440 Woodward Ave.
- Bloomfield Hills – 3910 Telegraph Rd.
- Dearborn – 16150 Michigan Ave.
- Detroit - 411 W. Lafayette
- Grosse Pointe – 415 Fisher Rd.
- New Baltimore – 50300 Gratiot Ave.
- Northville – 129 E. Main St.
- Novi – 47440 Grand River
- Rochester Hills – 3012 Walton Blvd.