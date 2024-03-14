Comerica Bank Prom Dress Drive returns March 18 at these locations

Comerica Bank is bringing back its prom dress drive, benefiting Jackets for Jobs, starting March 18.

People can visit their participating Comerica Bank between March 18 and April 12 to donate a new or gently-used, cleaned prom dress. All sizes, shoes, purses and accessories are welcome.

Comerica will then supply the donated dresses to Jackets for Jobs, a Detroit-based nonprofit that focuses on career development and removes barriers by providing high-quality clothing that makes clients look and feel professional to support workplace success.

You can see the locations accepting donations below:

