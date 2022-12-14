Commerce horse farm at risk of closing over dispute with township

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Even in winter, Windmill Farm Riding Academy in Commerce Township is business as usual. The farm offers lessons and hosts equestrian teams from five local high schools.

But by the end of the year, the farm and its 39 horses may need to find a new home.

“It makes no sense to shut down a thriving public service and replace it,” said Carrie Hancock, the operator of Windmill Farms.

Hancock has been operating the farm for 17 years. For the last nine, it’s been under a concession agreement with Commerce Township. While Hancock owns the horses, the township owns the land.

The township says the farm is not living up the agreement due to a lack of programming for Commerce Township residents.

In September, they told Hancock she and her 39 horses needed to be out by the end of the year.

“The township made a commitment for five years to have this service to the public and they’re not following through on their commitment,” Hancock said.

“Our main goal here is too keep the facility open, but we want something that will give programming to the residents of Commerce Township,” Commerce Township Supervisor Larry Gray said. “We want this to continue to be an equestrian facility or something close to it to offer more programs to our residents in Commerce.”

Gray says only a fraction of riders at the farm live in the township and that he shared their concerns with the farm in October of 2021.

"We understand serving the surrounding communities is important, but we also feel it’s very important the residents of Commerce Township use the facilities as well,” Gray said. "We're looking for public programming. Reaching out to residents saying, 'We’re going to have a horse show this day. Come see the horses the last Sunday of the month,' something that directly involves the residents of Commerce Township.”

During Tuesday night's township board meeting, supporters of Hancock and the farm voiced concerns about what would happen if the farm shuts down. They say it’s the only public riding academy in the area.

“Nobody has lessons for this cost. It’s just not available," one grandparent of a rider said. "I don't want to see this gone. Don't do this to my granddaughter. Don't do this to these kids.”

Hancock says she has gone out into the township and offered free programs to the public, but the township says it’s not enough. Both sides say they hope to come to an agreement, and riders hope it involves Hancock still holding the reins.

"It wouldn't be the same place," Walled Lake Central High School equestrian rider Lauren Willis said. "Carrie makes it a special place with that old horse knowledge that you don't get with newer trainers these days.”

"This is a regional asset. It’s something cool, it’s something good,” parent Barry Rabotnick said. “I've got a bad feeling that when this goes away, this goes away forever. No one is going to replicate what Carrie has done.”