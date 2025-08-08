Community Benefits Ordinance meetings set for new Detroit City FC stadium

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has set two Community Benefits Ordinance (CBO) meetings for the proposed new Detroit City FC stadium in Southwest Detroit.

The club announced plans to build a soccer-specific stadium on the abandoned Southwest Detroit Hospital. It's expected to have a capacity of 15,000 people and is an 11-acre development set to open in 2027.

Other parts of the proposed development include a residential component with 76 units of affordable housing, a 421-space parking deck and 8,500 square feet of commercial space.

Under the Community Benefits Ordinance, developers must engage with the community to identify community benefits and address potential impacts of certain development projects.

The impact area for the stadium is bounded by Martin Luther King Blvd. to the north, the Lodge (M-10) Fwy, 6th Steet, Trumbull St., 8th St., and Rosa Parks Blvd. to the east, the Detroit River and W. Jefferson Ave. to the south, and W. Grand Blvd. to the west.

The two public meetings will take place in person on Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, but there is also an option for Zoom. In the first meeting on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m., people will find out about the CBO process and project information. The second meeting on Aug. 28 will elect two neighborhood advisory councilmembers. You can register here.

Owners hope to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, and Detroit City Council approved a plan to would reimburse the club ot tear down the building.

It's expected that construction will be complete and the stadium will open for the 2027 season.