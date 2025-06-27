YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Community members in Ypsilanti Township are demanding safety improvements at an intersection where a 14-year-old boy was killed while riding his bike just over a week ago.

Watch the video report below:

Community calls for change after 14-year-old killed riding bike in Ypsilanti Township

The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Meritt and Tuttle Hill roads, prompting the Washtenaw County Road Commission to study the area for potential safety enhancements.

A growing memorial with flowers, teddy bears and other tributes marks the spot where the teenager lost his life.

"This particular intersection and this road has been kind of a drag strip, I think, for a long time," said Jason Bolton, a local resident with kids of his own.

Hear more from Jason Bolton in the video player below:

Web extra: Jason Bolton pushes for added safety at intersection in Ypsilanti Township

Bolton says the area around Tuttle Hill and Meritt is full of families and sits right across from a community pool.

"If I have the windows open at night, I can hear people doing donuts, racing, particularly like this way because it just kind of goes right down into that neighborhood and there's no other traffic in here and I think people just kind of race back and forth through here," Bolton said.

According to Bolton, neighbors have complained for years about speeding in the area. Since the crash, authorities have installed a speed radar sign and car tracker for the first time since he's lived in the neighborhood.

"I hate that something like this had to happen for something to get done about it," Bolton said.

Washtenaw County Undersheriff Matt Harshberger said the 14-year-old who was wearing a helmet was trying to cross the road on his bike in the crosswalk when he was hit around 4 p.m. on June 18.

As the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate, community members have started circulating a petition demanding action from local officials.

"I have signed it. I think that it's necessary. I'm very glad that someone was able to put that together. I just hope that it doesn't fall on deaf ears," said Noah Blank, president of the Creekside Community Pool near where the crash happened.

Blank considers the intersection a safety hazard.

Hear more from Noah Blank in the video player below:

Web extra: Noah Blank pushes for added safety at intersection in Ypsilanti Township

"We've been having problems with this particular intersection for years and we think it's time that the county and the township step up. Washtenaw County Road Commission needs to respond. They need to provide us with some kind of solution to mitigate the danger of this intersection," he said.

Currently, the intersection is a two-way stop. Residents are suggesting improvements like a four-way stop with flashing pedestrian crossing lights.

"I feel like with a pool here, we should probably have something for crossing this road. It's a 55 mile an hour road, which is very fast," John Moon, who lives nearby, said.

The Washtenaw County Road Commission says they are evaluating additional safety measures for the intersection.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

