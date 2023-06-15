150 kids getting their first bikes at Variety's annual Bike Night at Jimmy John's Field

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's a special day at Jimmy John's Field in Utica as 150 preselected kids are getting their first bikes as part of Variety The Children's Charity's annual bike night.

7 Action News anchor Glenda Lewis is there as all 150 bikes are being presented to the kids. She's giving away the first bikes too.

Thanks to the sponsors, Variety will also present brand new bikes, helmets and locks to children while they enjoy the ballgame. The children and their family members will also enjoy hot dogs, chips, and popcorn as well as on-field activities and interactions with players from the USPBL.