As we head for holiday school break FBI warns parents to talk to their kids about financial sextortion

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As we head into the Christmas holiday and New Year, the FBI has a serious warning for parents, educators, and teenagers: Beware of online predators lurking to trick you into sending photos for blackmail over the internet.

It is a growing crime worldwide and here in Michigan, especially in our rural areas, and the consequences can be dire.

A little more than a year ago, 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, a popular high school football player in the Upper Peninsula was lured into a dark hole and he could not see his way out.

“My son Jordan was a victim of financial sextortion. He met a person online pretending to be a female,” said Jennifer Buta, Jordan’s mom.

Once Jordan sent a nude image it took hours of intense pressure. They wanted $1,000, Jordan sent $300.

“Jordan said, "I'm going to take my own life", they told him go ahead do that now or we'll make you do it,” said Buta.

We talked to Peter Ellis, the Acting Assistant Special Agent for the FBI on the western side of the state, where he has seen an uptick.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “Is this a growing problem?”

“Absolutely, it's a growing problem. We've seen a drastic increase, especially over the last three years,” said FBI agent, Peter Ellis.

From October of 2021 to October of 2023, the FBI has seen more than 6,100 individuals who are minors financially sextorted both here in the United States and overseas.

“Why do you think this is growing right now?” asked Clifford.

Kids have access to money, not just cash but also online apps that give them money,” said Ellis. “It used to be romance scams and elder fraud, now it's minors.”

Today kids are easily swayed. Perpetrators get fake photos... and gain access to Instagram by pretending to be a friend. They send fake nude photos of themselves first to persuade a child to do the same.

“It's embarrassing, they don't want other people to know. We want to get out you should not be embarrassed,” said Ellis. “They are the victims. We want to go after the perpetrators.”

Even if a child exchanges photos they must tell a trusted adult or law enforcement immediately if they become a target. It could be a matter of life and death. Within the last six months, there have been four deaths by suicide due to financial sextortion in Michigan.

“There's a misconception that this will never happen to my child, my child would not engage in this type of scam,” said Buta.

Two of the three men who targeted Jordan from Nigeria have been extradited to America for an upcoming trial.

“Is that a big win?” asked Clifford.

“Absolutely, it sends a clear message to the people who are perpetrators,” said Ellis. “It just sends a clear message that we are coming after you.”

Jordan's mom remembers her son by decorating the tree with ornaments with her son's picture on each one.

“Jordan's not here. I can't save him but, hopefully, in sharing his story I can help save another family from going through the nightmare that I have been going through,” said Buta.

Here are a few tips to leave you with to focus on:

