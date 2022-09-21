Black College Expo coming to Detroit offering students scholarships and opportunities to succeed

DETROIT (WXYZ) — So many kids across the state of Michigan have lost ground in their learning due to the pandemic, but decisions about college and beyond are still looming.

That's why the Detroit Public Schools Community District is partnering with a national organization to offer students in the city an opportunity to look at historically Black colleges that may very well offer them scholarships to attend their colleges and universities.

Today I visited two DPSCD high schools as the Black College Expo rolled into Detroit and the excitement was off the charts. At Mumford High, hundreds of kids attended a school assembly to find out what these historically Black colleges have to offer them.

The energy of these students attending the Black College Expo Assembly was off the charts today at Renaissance High School where kids were also all dressed up for their Homecoming celebrations, but things got serious when it was time to talk about their future as college students.

I was asked to address the kids and share words of wisdom this afternoon. Today I visited Mumford High School, a neighborhood school which is in my old neighborhood.

“I did not come from privilege, I did not come from money, I came from hard work,” said WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford addressing Renaissance High School students at the assembly.

Two sophomores told me they were most interested in learning more about historically Black colleges.

“I was really excited for it,” said Mumford High School sophomore Randy Mayes. “I haven’t heard much about it, but I’ve been wanting to learn.”

36-year-old Mumford High School principal Damon Pitt, only in his second year, is thrilled about the Black College Expo coming here to expose his kids to new academic opportunities.

“Students need to be exposed outside their realm, “ said Mumford High School principal Damon Pitt. “It’s a special thing for our students.”

Pitt's presence is not lost on his students, in fact, Randy Mayes may now consider teaching in college due to his positive influence.

Tyrone Winfrey, Executive Director DPSCD Office of Community Affairs, crisscrossed Detroit kicking off assemblies at several schools. He says the opportunity is immeasurable.

Help with college is so important, especially considering the learning loss so many students have experienced from the pandemic.

I visited so many Detroit Schools over the years and have seen the kids struggle to pay for college or even application fees, kids just turn away because they can't afford the fees to even apply.

The Black College Expo will be at Wayne State University on Saturday from 10am-5pm and students are encouraged to bring several copies of their high school transcripts because acceptance letters and scholarships will be handed out on the spot.