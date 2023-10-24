Casino workers march, address Detroit City Council to make their demands clear

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "I stand before you fighting for the same things, better wages, better healthcare, and most of all respect," said one striking casino worker as he addressed Detroit City Council.

Striking casino workers showed the hand they have been dealt at Detroit City Hall today, packing council chambers, pleading for support.

WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, "How did it go?

“It went good. I think they heard us and supported us and passed the resolution," said Terri Smith, Hollywood Casino Dealer and Detroit Casino Council negotiating team.

Then it was a march right back to the picket line in front of Hollywood Casino, where one road splits two companies with workers gambling on a better future.

"We don't want to see our jobs outsourced. Wherever they go, we want to be able to put food on the table," said Alecia Green, 39-year employee at BCBS.

But they both came together as one force to break bread, Council President Mary Sheffield joined forces with the Horatio Williams Foundation to send food trucks as a show of support to each striking location.

“These people are out here and don't have a paycheck. We want to show support any way we can. We plan to feed 500 to 600 people," and with their livelihoods on the line, there's no other place this new engineer would rather celebrate another year of life.

"It's your 24th birthday, what’s it like celebrating it on the picket line,” asked Lewis.

“I think it's important to young people. We need to stand up and show that we are going to change the world, " said Hollywood Casino employee Bijae Williamson.

