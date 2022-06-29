Detroit business employees verbally attacked leaving staff in fear

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We got a call from a concerned citizen in Detroit fearful about being attacked by a man she believes is homeless and who may be mentally ill.

She along with three of her co-workers were verbally attacked by this man and one was chased.

We put the power of 7 into action for the community and got results.

Within the last six days, employees and the owner of the Woodhouse Spa on Woodward in Downtown Detroit have come under verbal attack.

They believe he is homeless and could be mentally ill.

Just yesterday Bedrock Security and Detroit police were called here to Woodward after he chased one of the spa employees.

“I’m not following you...I’m not doing anything to you. I’ll bash your head into the concrete. I’ll shoot you, just all these random threats,” said Woodhouse Day Spa Employee, Ivy Williams recollecting what the homeless man said to her.

Police approached him as you see in this video taken by a spa employee, but he ran away. Police told the owner there was nothing they could do because he had not harmed anyone.

“They said he didn’t do anything. Because he didn’t physically harm anyone, they couldn’t do anything. They couldn’t make a report,” said Makala Harmon, Woodhouse Day Spa employee said after talking to police.

But the alleged homeless man was back in front of the spa this morning. Employees say he tugs at the door often to get inside and stairs at them through the window.

We contacted the Detroit Police Department this morning and not only was the man taken away, more importantly, he is receiving much-needed help. We met with 18-year DPD veteran Sgt., Jordan Hall who leads a unit trained to deal with people in crisis.

“Definitely call 911. We have specialized units. We have officers trained in crisis intervention. In fact, that’s what we did today,” said DPD Sgt. Jordan Hall.

Detroit has a population of about 637,000 people and nearly 1600 are considered homeless. After the pandemic and with the economy in such bad shape, the homeless population has grown all over the city of Detroit and in the suburbs. No one wants them harmed, they want them to get help.

We want to thank the Detroit Police Department for responding so quickly after we called them, and they assured us they would continue to patrol this area and stay on top of the situation.

They also ask citizens of Detroit who are fearful to call 911 immediately if they feel threatened. If you do carry mace or a firearm, make sure you do so legally.