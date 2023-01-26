Detroit digs out: Snow removal crews meet self-imposed deadline for clearing roads

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Brian Abel and his photographer, Adam Tabor, have been driving through neighborhoods all day to get a sense of the city of Detroit's progress.

There is some good news! Crews didn’t really start until midnight working to clear the main arteries of the city, then side streets. And what we’re finding is mostly cleared streets already with hours to go before that deadline.

The first significant snowfall this winter means the first real seasonal test for Detroit to get roads clear with a self-imposed clock ticking: 24 hours to clear all city streets.

Today - we are out checking the city’s progress and here’s the work that’s required.

673 miles of major thoroughfares to be salted and plowed.

1884 miles of residential streets to be plowed.

We talked with a few Detroiter's like Reverend Doc Stephenson who seems pleased with the progress.

WXYZ’s Brian Abel asked, “How are they doing clearing the roads?”

“This is the best I’ve seen it in here,” said Reverend Doc Stephenson.

“In how many years?” asked Abel.

“In 5 or so. You know they did it so quick. Usually down the road, a ways down, you know, 3 or 4 days or something. But when I got up and come out this morning, it was looking like this,” said Stephenson.

That’s music to the ears of Payne Landscaping, one of multiple contractors the city deploys to clear the residential streets.

“That makes me feel very great. That makes me feel appreciated and I appreciate those who understand the job we’re doing to help citizens, the residents of Detroit,” said Terry Payne of Payne Landscaping.

From the west side to the east, it appears the city is on track.

“What grade would you give them?” asked Abel.

“I’d give them an A this time and I don’t usually give up A’s,” Stephenson said laughing. “But they did a good job. I’m proud of em.”