Detroit is shining on National Travel and Tourism Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s National Travel and Tourism Week and the city of Detroit is hoping to build on all that momentum.

In fact, it is the 40th anniversary of tourism week and Visit Detroit is hosting its Hometown Tourism Day.

Detroiters know how much has changed around town and how much we love our city but sometimes, the word doesn’t get out far enough, so Visit Detroit is trying to amplify that message.

“We love seeing like the businesses are booming down here. We love to pour our money back into the community,” said Robert Gant.

Robert Gant was visiting downtown with his wife Lesley and their daughter Zoey. It was Zoey’s birthday.

WXYZ’s Mike Duffy asked, “What does it mean to see so much positive change to your city?"

“It’s amazing. Just the simple fact that we’re raising our family here. So, to see that a place is flourishing, and a place that our kids can grow up and have a future, it really means everything to us,” said Gant.

Jenise Collins was out promoting the Detroit Zoo. She told me how excited she is to be part of it all.

“If you want to call it a renaissance, or a revitalization, recharge… I mean, that’s what’s going on right now,” said Jenise Collins with Detroit Zoo.

I asked her what makes Detroit so special.

“I’m a native Detroiter, so I am certainly biased. But it’s the people,” said Collins.

“We are energized. I mean people are ready to get out. They are ready for change. They are ready to make things happen. They are ready to do things,” said Collins.

Harriet Carter, vice president of Customer Partner Services with Visit Detroit, explained just how many events are on the horizon.

“Of course, the NFL Draft in 2024, is one of our key signature events. But typically, we have about a hundred events a year,” said Carter.

“We have a lot of attractions, great hotels, and great restaurants. We just want Detroiters and Metro Detroiters to know that you can stay home and enjoy all the great things we have in our city,” Carter said.

Julia Anthony, a volunteer with the Detroit Grand Prix Association (DGPA) sold me on the upcoming race.

“We have all types of cars that are going to be racing. And to think about the fact that they’re going to go down Jefferson at 180 or even higher, I mean those are speeds I can’t even imagine,” said volunteer Julia Anthony.

She says it’s moments like this that make Detroiters proud.

“And enjoy an event that’s exciting, exhilarating, see the cars racing down the street, to hear the noise. And we come as one,” said Carter.

You could see just a handful of organizations were out at the hometown tourism event today in Campus Martius.

But can you believe that? Over 100 events a year and really, they just keep getting bigger and better every year.