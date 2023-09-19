Dog breed ban to be voted on by Grosse Pointe Shores City Council

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A dog breed ban is up for discussion in Grosse Pointe Shores.

City council is expected to vote on the matter Tuesday evening. The ban is taking aim specifically at pit bulls.

Fran Bachmann, a dog behavioralist, believes the move punishes responsible dog owners. Two dogs she had when speaking with 7 Action News on Tuesday “have never had any incidents.”

“They would have to get $100,000 of insurance for each dog that they have each year that they want to get the dog licensed and they have to have a 6-foot fence and they can’t be 10 feet from the lot line. So in many cases, they’re going to have to have a small enclosure in their backyard,” Bachmann said. “They can stop you and say ‘you’re walking a pit bull.’ Then it’s on you to prove that it’s not a pit bull.”

Bachmann has trained more than 1,200 dogs in more than 16 years. She says not only are most rescues mixed with pit bull, but the problem is not all pit.

“If you do one breed, then you’ve got to do all the breeds if that’s what you think is going to stop this from happening,” she said. “I feel it’s implicit racism because when you take pit bulls, a lot of people would maybe associate them with the African American community and the Latino community, and that’s not really a fair thing to do and it feels like they’re kind of saying we don’t want certain people and certain dogs in our community.”

Bachmann has a petition to stop the proposed pit bull ban in Grosse Pointe Shores with 300 signatures and counting.

Joe Theis’ name is not on the list but living in the city 31 years, his thoughts co-sign with beliefs that it’s not about the dog, just the owner.

“People need to control their dogs and I’ve seen too many instances where people do not have dogs on leashes and they just run wild. And that’s when the problems come into effect,” Theis said.

City Councilman Donn Schroder released the following statement ahead of Tuesday’s meeting: