Firearm deer season kicks off Wednesday with a shift in focus to help a bustling population

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Firearm deer season kicks off tomorrow with a shift in focus to help a bustling population.

The Michigan DNR (Department of Natural Resources) told us deer numbers are surging in the state while hunting licenses are going down.

The traditional focus of course is to bag that buck, but the DNR is hoping you show them the doe.

“We have property Up North, small camp, go up every year. We go up with uncles and cousins and hang out,” said hunter John Micallef.

For John Micallef, the start of firearm deer season means family time.

The annual tradition tasked with increased responsibility this year. According to Michigan's Department of Natural Resources, archery kills were down this season and with the warm weather, other food sources, and corn crops impacting movement, deer population is up.

We spent the afternoon with the Sportman's Warehouse in Troy with Manager, Trent Lee. A place where anything a hunter could need is at your fingertips, including a license.

“Every other customer is asking for a license. Firearm sales crazy, bow sales is crazy, camo crazy,” said Trent Lee.

“Ticks and safety, big deal. Make sure if you're in the area check yourself and as I always stress safety. Gotta be safe out there,” said Lee.

“Who knows what’s out there? Know who's out there, wear your orange.”

“What we'd really like to see in going into the firearm season is a renewed emphasis on taking antlerless deer specifically the older does, the females in the population,” said Chad Stewart, Michigan DNR Deer Biologist.

And for shopper Jim Malloure, it's all about the fresh camo he came to the store today.

Remember this new rule from last year, any successful hunter must report their take within 72 hrs, either on the DNR website or the app.