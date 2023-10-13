Friends and prominent figures remember philanthropist Florine Mark

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “I don’t want war, I want peace,” said Florine Mark during an interview this week.

They were the final public words of the beloved businesswoman when she invited Channel 7's Brett Kast into her home to talk about her worries for her family in Israel. Her grandson is a Reserve Officer for the Israeli Defense Forces and was called for military service after the attack by Hamas.

“I’m terribly scared. I’m frightened for the Israeli people, I’m frightened for my children and my grandchildren, I’m frightened for the Palestinians,” said Florine during the interview.

We spoke to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson who is working to bring the family home and loved Florine.

“Lifting up women, in particular, knowing how much she has overcome. I see her as the original woman from Michigan,” said Benson. “Florine was like a second mom to me it's been a really hard day."

“She was always thinking about other people, never about herself but how she could make this world better,” said Rabbi Rachel Lawson Shere, delivering the eulogy at Florine’s funeral.

Rabbi Shere met with the family this morning.

“They know that her light and her legacy will continue to illuminate their path and the path of countless others,” said Rabbi Shere.

Florine was a giant in the business world as the former President and CEO of Weight Watchers. She owned the most franchises in the world. Her legacy of being a champion for women will live on.

On Saturday she held a luncheon at her home to thank Senator Debbie Stabenow. Famed Photographer Linda Solomon attended and took so many photos throughout the years and at the luncheon. She shared those with us.

“When I think of Florine, this is somebody that was an incredibly dynamic businesswoman, she was a leader in healthcare, she was a leader in advocating for Detroit and for the Jewish community and for women,” said State Senator Debbie Stabenow.

On Friday Florine was honored at a global conference as one of the women who has made a difference in our world. She told a close friend it was her greatest honor and made her most proud.

“She celebrated women and encouraged us to be strong, to be our authentic selves. She encouraged us to be our healthy selves. She was somebody who just cared deeply,” said Stabenow.

Funeral details: The Ira Kaufman Chapel