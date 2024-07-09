Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks with 7 News Detroit about new book and Biden campaign

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did the rounds on Tuesday on a media tour for her brand-new book called “True Gretch.”

She appeared this morning on "Good Morning America" then with the ladies of "The View." But Tuesday afternoon, she did an interview with our own Carolyn Clifford.

FULL INTERVIEW: Whitmer speaks with 7 News Detroit about new book and Biden campaign

The governor insists this memoir is about telling her own story. But the release is quite timely with so many eyes on President Joe Biden and his debate performance and talk of a potential new candidate.

"True Gretch: What I’ve Learned About Life Leadership, and Everything in Between" is quite the title of a memoir for Michigan’s governor.

Whitmer talks about everything in the book from the plot to murder her to calls for her ouster during the pandemic.

The governor has won two elections with big leads in the battleground state of Michigan but now, more eyes are upon her with Biden making a poor showing during the first debate with former President Donald Trump and talk of a potential new candidate. Whitmer is co-chair of Biden’s re-election campaign.

The governor has done a lot about gun control in our state, especially after the Oxford and Michigan State University school shootings, yet she still finds a way in this book to find humor and positivity.

In this memoir, you will also hear the governor speak about her grandmother and even her ex-husband.

Some who have read this book say it's funny, shows true grit and a can-do spirit despite overwhelming obstacles.