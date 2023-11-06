Governor Gretchen Whitmer stands with survivors, local leaders to sign Crime Victim's Rights bills

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Monday in Detroit, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stood with survivors, law enforcement and local leaders to sign the Crime Victim's Bill of Rights.

The legislation will boost access to support services for victims of domestic and sexual violence, adding privacy protections and allowing oral impact statements to be given virtually.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford spoke to a victim today who stood with the governor using her voice to give strength to others still in fear of leaving their abusers.

Shar Berry stood beside the governor today during her press conference for the signing of the Crime Victims' Bill of Rights.

Shar is a survivor of domestic violence. For years she felt helpless in her fight to leave her abusive husband of nine years.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “For you what was the worst of it?”

“When he pushed me into a wall, and he caused me to have a black eye. I remember coming home and washing the clothes and he didn't like the way I used the washing machine and so he pushed me to the floor, and he stomped me kicking my face pulling my hair,” said Shar Berry, a domestic violence survivor.

Shar did not have any children, yet she still felt the sting of homelessness when her ex-husband kicked her out of the home with nowhere to go.

"We need more transitional housing such as apartment housing for women so that they can live in dignity and privacy,” said Berry.

Whitmer, both a lawyer and former prosecutor signed a bipartisan series of bills increasing the rights of victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

“Governor, is it gratifying for you, especially with all that you've been through, all that your family has been through, and now you can help other victims just like you were helped?” asked Clifford.

“ I gotta tell you when I was a Prosecutor in Ingham County it was a short period of time, but it left an indelible impression on me in terms of things that can be done to support victims but also things that were standing in the way and I think these bills will help our prosecutors, will help our crime victim advocates and most importantly help victims of crime become survivors,” said Whitmer.

Shar is a survivor and now advocates for other women. She's happy the bills were passed overwhelmingly by the Michigan House and Senate, ushering in many changes aimed at protecting crime victims.

“I think this represents that the legislature is serious about making sure that we give our crime victims, support agencies the ability to actually get in there and help crime victims as soon as a report is made,” said Whitmer.

The governor says it also protects a victim's identity and allows victims to testify remotely. Law enforcement agencies will be able to assist domestic violence and sexual assault support organizations with outreach to victims. and photos and videos of crime victims can be blurred if they are viewable in public court proceedings.

For survivors like Shar, these are steps in the right direction.

“There is better for you, and you deserve to be ok,” said Berry.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle believe this legislation with allow more access to much-needed support services for victims of domestic and sexual violence while keeping their privacy and their abusers away.