Woman taking care of her 6-year-old grandchild gets home makeover from a team of angels

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A holiday surprise for a grandmother caring for her grandson in Detroit started with a simple request by 135 families to the non-profit Angel Tree.

Little did she know their lives would be transformed for Christmas because of an army of giving people.

It started with a bedroom in need of a little TLC, a place for little 6-year-old Kashawn Lott who needed a safe place to sleep.

Lindsay Painting and Decorating company donated their time to not only transform this child's bedroom but the house as well. Community champions donated money for a backyard clean up and much-needed repair work.

“People don’t want to know how much you know until they know how much you care. That’s what we’re here to do, show the love,” said Darryl Woods Jr.

An Elder of Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Woods enlisted the help of Gardner White after learning the grandmother Nicole Barry was sleeping on milk crates.

So today the company delivered a truckload of furniture...living room, dining room, bedroom furniture complete with mattresses, bedding, lamps, pictures, and the whole nine yards.

“You're transforming this family's life, why?” asked Carolyn Clifford.

“When you’re local, you dig in and show up,” said Rachel Stewart, President of Gardner White. “This is a family that was in need. It’s one of those things, where furniture can make a difference, that’s one thing we can do.”

Bishop Charles Ellis and First Lady Crisette Ellis of Greater Grace were both on hand. Even Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison joined in to help and give his support.

“So grateful and blessed,” said Grandmother Nicole Barry.

All this surprised a devoted grandmother who stepped up to raise her grandchild.

And finally, little Kashawn came home early from school to see his little world transformed.

“It’s cool,” said Kashawn Lott. “Thank you!”

Merry Christmas!

