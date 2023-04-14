Holocaust survivor shares health scare journey that he gained control of later in life

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — I want to share with you a story that is twofold.

It's a health story about a 98-year-old man who is suffering with Lymphedema but decided it would not be the end of him, so he wanted to share his journey to relief. But then I learned he's also a Holocaust survivor and that part of his journey is even more remarkable.

Maurice Chandler is one fortunate individual, cheating death not once but twice. First, as a young teen who managed to escape the Holocaust and make it to America.

“I'm the only, one, survivor from my total family there is no one else on this planet that is related to me,” Maurice Chandler.

A Christian family who owned a farm would give him a fake identity and he made his way to America, but his family was not so lucky.

“They were all sent to the gas chambers, so I'm the only one. How did I get out? Maybe by luck,” said Chandler.

“I escaped from the Warsaw ghetto, and I was the only one,” said Chandler.

Maurice would fight in the Korean War and work for the CIA.

“I love this country,” said Chandler.

“If it weren't for an act of kindness from this woman, my father would not be here,” said daughter Evelyn Rosen.

Then, at 95 years old, another threat to his life, only this time medically. Maurice needed a hip replacement, but he was overweight. He fought to lose 100 lbs., but that led to a serious bout of lymphedema and cellulitis.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “So that likely could have taken his life, especially at his age, or how dangerous?"

"How dangerous? Absolutely it could have taken his life having cellulitis at his age after hip replacement surgery. It can spread like wildfire,” says Dr. Zoe Deol, the regional Medical Director for the Center for Vein Restoration at Ascension Providence, who prescribed specialized daily leg wraps for swelling.

“He's just not a quitter, he doesn't give up and lymphedema requires a person that does not give up,” said Dr. Zoe Deol.

“My motivation for appearing here is to help anybody that has a problem with his legs because it's a horrible way of life,” said Chandler.

“I've never seen my father's legs looking like small legs, I always thought he had thick legs, they're very shapely and small,” said Rosen.

For Maurice, his legs meant freedom from torment and helped in his escape from the horrors of the Holocaust, and he did not want to give that freedom away with a fight.

“If I can't walk, I don't want to go on and that's so key because your legs are what make you move and what makes you live,” said Chandler.

Living is what Maurice, a husband and father, has been doing. Then nearly a decade ago Maurice's family came across a rare piece of video used in a documentary that shows Maurice at age 13 and his family is included. There's also this book that documents what his family went through.

Today it's being shared across America and beyond and his voice is vital.

“I said to my father you have to speak for those who can no longer speak. You're the last witness. Your words are powerful,” said Rosen

“What's your message to people who still are trying to hate instead of love,” said Clifford.

“We have to work to change human beings get rid of that hatred get rid of the hate this person looks like this we're all human beings,” said Chandler.

Today, when there is so much hatred toward people who are different you would hope a message of kindness and love would certainly reach those who cannot see beyond themselves.