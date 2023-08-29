Local addiction specialist says tainting of street drug supply is worst he's ever seen

CLINTON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — “When I see the stories about the major drug busts, I’m not surprised by it anymore. That, it's reality - it's what's out there,” said David Clayton.

As Families Against Narcotics Harmless Program Director, Clayton says the drug supply in the streets these days is so tainted, he calls it one of the worst he's seen in recent history.

In fact, Warren Police Special Investigation Unit just seized 2,000 pills disguised as Adderall but really contained lethal doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“When we talk about pressed pills, you’re getting something that isn't what you think it is, but it looks just like it,” said Clayton. “So, if you are taking a pill that you enjoy taking or want to take and you think it has one effect but has a sedative or potentially fatal effect. That's where things are getting twisted. We just don't know what's in this current supply.”

That is the sole focus of the harmless support team here in Clinton Township. To reduce the harm that can happen to someone suffering from addiction.

Clayton calls it preventive measures, similar to everyday safety standards.

“That's why I feel that having access to fentanyl test kits is important because if you are going to use these drugs - know will it has a positive result then preventive measures can be taken... maybe they won't use it... or go slow... or use less or have someone present or have naloxone present when this is happening,” said Clayton.

“Harm reduction focuses on reducing harm whatever that might be. Whether that's wearing a seatbelt, wearing sunscreen, wearing a life jacket... just the same as fentanyl test kits so you might not die,” said Clayton. “Reality, when it's all said and done, is dead people can't heal and dead people can't recover.”

Turning deep pain into power Is how David says he was able to save himself from addiction.

“My life took a turn for the better September 23rd, 2013,” said Clayton.

He spoke candidly to us about how recovery and sobriety are based on individual thresholds. But when you believe you are taking one thing and end up with a dangerous mix of another, one may not stand the same chance.

As we approach an important day, International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31st, 2023, we remember the loved ones we lost.

"Obviously, a day of awareness to make sure the ones who have lost their lives to an overdose don't go unseen. Kind of really bringing their names to the forefront and giving their name a meaning,” said Clayton.

