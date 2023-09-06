Mario Lopez visits Broadcast House ahead of premiere of 'Access Hollywood' on WXYZ

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Broadcast House was all abuzz with our latest addition to our fall lineup. We're sure you know his face, his career, his family, his dance moves and his smile.

“Welcome to Detroit Mario,” said WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis.

“Thank you for having me, Glenda,” said Mario Lopez from "Access Hollywood."

“Do you like our city?” asked Lewis.

“The nicest people, always have a lot of fun,” said Lopez.

“Everybody, give a Detroit welcome to Mario Lopez,” said Mike Murri, General Manager of WXYZ/WYMD as Mario entered the studio.

You know that face and those dimples, too. Mario Lopez already feeling the Detroit love. And now, he along with "Access Hollywood" joining the legacy of our iconic Detroit station.

“This year, we're celebrating our 75th anniversary at Channel 7 and we continue to evolve, and one way is our programming. It's bigger and better than ever. We're thrilled to have Mario Lopez in Detroit meeting our whole team,” said Murri.

“I really appreciate the station getting 'Access Hollywood' and excited to be there at 7:30 weeknights,” said Lopez.

“Access keeps evolving, but it seems to hit it right on the head every time. And your cast, seems like such great friends,” said Lewis.

“Yeah, everybody is really cool. There's more content than ever between television and film and music, we're never at a shortage for content,” said Lopez.

“Your dance moves are on point,” said Lewis.

“My daughter keeps me on point with all the latest TikTok trends and everything,” said Lopez.

“Lions-Chiefs, who you got?” asked Lewis.

“I go for the Lions all the way because the Chiefs are in my division out there with the Chargers and so I like to see them lose as much as possible,” said Lopez. “Go Lions.”