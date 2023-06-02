MSU is launching a law club at Cass Tech forming connections to students before college

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's high school graduation time and, for students at Cass Technical High School, they are in for a real treat. The Interim President of Michigan State University will be their keynote speaker this year.

Theresa Woodruff says it's important to make connections to high schools in the city of Detroit because a lot of their student body comes from high schools in the city.

But the commitment runs much deeper, MSU is launching a law club at Cass Tech to sow a seed of curiosity about how our democracy works and how they can play a role in it.

A common theme that runs between Cass Technical High School and Michigan State University. Both student bodies cheer for the Green and White and being on the winning side in football or basketball is important but the connection is now much deeper.

MSU students have been guiding Cass Tech students interested in a career in law. In the fall of 2023, Cass Tech will officially launch a law club and students are pumped about it.

“Michigan State law students who taught me about the 4th amendment come back and teach us what overall the law looks like and how we can be a part of it because the criminal justice system doesn't just affect us, we are a part of it,” said Kelli Cox, Cass Tech 10th grader.

Cass Tech is one of the premier high schools in Detroit, often listed among the best public high schools in Southeast Michigan.

“Being a part of a school like Cass Tech that has a lot of Black kids, especially Black women. I think it's really important that Michigan State is trying to connect that relationship between us and them because, as a majority Black school, we don't have a lot of opportunities,” said Mi’Kah West.

I spoke to Interim President for Michigan State University Teresa Woodruff who will be Cass Tech's keynote speaker for the graduation.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “Is this the first time that we have one of the presidents of our major universities speak at a Detroit graduation?”

“This is what I understand Carolyn, so I'm glad it's a Spartan like you,” said Teresa Woodruff Interim President for Michigan State University. “This is really exciting for us to be representing this graduating class of Cass Tech this year many of whom will be coming to Michigan State.”

Woodruff says 83 of the students graduating on June 6th will be attending MSU in the fall.

“It's a really important school within the city of Detroit and I think you know MSU has been working with a lot of our partners across Detroit to really support economic development advance our arts, transform the schools, improve health, sustain environment, all of these things can only be done in partnership with great high schools,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff says her message to this year's class will be to empower them to make change in this world especially after making it through a pandemic...facing mental health challenges and economic uncertainty.

“We have 26% of our undergraduate population is diverse and we're very proud of the way we enable every individual student to succeed,” said Woodruff.

“What's your message to the kids in the city of Detroit who are hoping and dreaming to wear the green and white?” asked Clifford.

We have been working to support each and every student with resources through programs,” said Woodruff. “And our own $200 million in financial aid and support.”

For these kids hoping to bring change to their city, their neighborhood and their family. This law club and everything it represents will be a window to a future of possibilities.

“I think it's definitely going to help it's like seeing so many young people out in the world and having us know our rights and know what we do just in case we do get into these situations can definitely help us in the real world,” said Alyssa Washington 10th grader at Cass Tech.

Cass Tech's graduation is June 6th, and the law club will begin in the fall when students return to school after their much-needed summer break.