Northville Downs last race is February 3, 2024. What's next for the property?

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The end is near for the current location of Northville Downs. The gaming control board this week announced the final race will be February 3rd.

In its place? A new development years in the making.

I went to Northville today to hear the concerns of people living nearby and talked with the mayor about the future of the property.

“1907 they built a real racetrack and, you know, got all the boulders on the track the way it is,” said Northville Mayor Brian Turnbull. “You know, part of the fabric and the DNA of the community.”

Northville Downs is about to place its final bets at this prime spot. 7 Mile and Center. In its place will be a mixed development years in the making.

“What they’ll turn it to is up to 400-500 apartment homes,” said Turnbull.

Back in 2018, The track then was expected to close in 2020.

Why the delay? The public’s concerns about the plan for the 49 acres.

“I'm concerned about the traffic,” said Dennis Richardville, a Northville resident.

Dennis has lived in the area for 30 years, a decade in Northville. He walks by the track every day rain or shine.

“I seen the renderings and it's, you know, it's hard to tell from the renderings, but it looks okay if they, you know, if they handle the traffic and certainly having the river daylight, it will be, will be a nice add,” said Richardsville.

Richardsville is talking about the Rouge that runs underground at the site. Part of the plan is to bring it back out in the open, along with greenspace to go along with the more than 400 housing units.

“This has been a five-year opportunity, 450 hours of deliberations, probably the most deliberated project in the state's history,” said Turnbull.

Turnbull says the biggest concern has been Richardsville’s concern - traffic.

“I know that scares people. We're the only county without a roundabout. There's been 6 or 7 traffic studies to get traffic in and out,” said Turnbull. “There was probably 100, 110 hours of just traffic concerns, ingress, egress. There was focus groups on how we're going to do it. There were traffic studies. Is it perfect? Absolutely not. Are we working through all these? Absolutely.”

“How do I get across a roundabout when no one has to stop? So, yeah, I'm really concerned about it,” aid Richardsville.

For Dennis, he can see the net benefit. If the project is done right.

“If they handle the traffic and certainly having the river daylight, it will be, will be a nice add because then you can go right from Northville into, into Haines or along the river,” said Richardsville.