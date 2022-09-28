Red Cross volunteers heading to Florida to help those hit by Hurricane Ian

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's 'go time' for metro Detroit couple Janie Barner and Ray Bongartz. Fueled by faith to be where they are needed most, they volunteer for The Red Cross.

“We have all the materials for serving our meals,” said Ray Bongartz as he loads up the truck.

We met Ray Bongartz and Janie Barner as they popped up in the parking lot of the Detroit American Red Cross getting ready for a 22-hour road trip to help families knocked down by Hurricane Ian get their footing back.

“We have friends and loved ones in Florida. We went to Louisiana last year and we saw the devastation there,” said volunteer Janie Barner. "We know what a hurricane can mean for the area.”

Ray and Janie will be behind the wheel of 105 Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV) from Michigan headed to Florida for disaster relief.

Both retired, husband and wife have spent the last five years hitting the road to feed people and disaster situations, they will be the first to tell you it is truly food for their souls.

