School districts across the state face massive budget problems exacerbated by the end of COVID funding

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — School districts across the state are facing massive budget problems, exacerbated by the end of COVID-19 funding.

This morning, education leaders sounded an alarm about the crisis ahead, saying COVID cash only allowed them to get by after decades of disinvestment prior to recent budgets.

They are now asking the legislature to cut payroll costs in the budget by 7%.

Meanwhile, Ann Arbor Public Schools revealed its plan to slash $20+ million from its budget by reducing staff, programs, and retirement costs.

Ann Arbor teachers demand transparency as board discusses layoffs, budget deficit

“I know the last few months have been challenging as we learned of our shortfall,” said Jazz Parks.

A $20-million budget cut is how Ann Arbor Public Schools Interim Superintendent Jazz Parks plans to face that shortfall, showing the cuts in a board meeting Wednesday night.

Ann Arbor teachers protest looming cuts

How did we get here?

There are three main factors. There are fewer students, we have more staff and there are higher operating costs.

The plan in part includes:



Eliminating world language at the elementary level

Reducing co-teachers in band and orchestra

Close middle school pools except at Mack

Cutting more than 140 staff - including 94 teachers

Some parents and teachers interrupted the presentation in protest.

The president of the union representing Ann Arbor teachers said this ahead of the presentation: “I remind you that this is not merely a conversation about dollars and cents, you are talking about, our 1400 colleagues you are here tonight. 1400 colleagues who are the lifeblood of our district,” said Fred Klein, Ann Arbor Education Association.

In total: more than $20 million of proposed cuts.

Some parents of current and past students in the district are concerned about the direction district leaders are taking.

“I just think ultimately the children are going to suffer because they’re not getting the education that they should be getting, they’re not learning. I just... I don’t agree,” said parent Darlene VanAllen.

Now at the meeting last night… the board voted 6 to 1 to punt a decision on this until a special meeting at 7 pm Monday.