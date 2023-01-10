Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws

(WXYZ) — “People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today.

“We need to be a little more aggressive in regard to these straw purchases transpiring,” said Deron Wood.

The topic is sensitive, personal, and passionate when it comes to gun control conversations.

"Let’s reduce gun violence, the number one killer of kids in this country, by pursuing common-sense reforms here, " said Governor Gretchen Whitmer,

Whitmer mentioned the need for more reform during her swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol as a focus going into 2023.

“But again, this is not a us versus them,” said Jeremy Moss, District 7 State Senator, and Senate President Pro Tem.

“We want to be inclusive of Republicans. You want to come to the table. We want to include those responsible gun owners who have been a part of this conversation for a while now and we want to get something done. I think we all should share the goal of reducing gun tragedies,” said Moss.

There’s a direct line on how we can get there and that includes pushing forward on his proposals,” said Moss.

“My fear is that this is just the beginning,” said Bill Kucyk from Action Impact Firearms.

Bill Kucyk is concerned about a slippery slope. The Action Impact owner, retired law enforcement, and former attorney says a sense of safety can sometimes be a privilege. A lot of gun laws impact you differently,

“Depending on where you live, so if you’re fortunate enough to live in an exclusive community, you don’t feel that a violent act is eminent. But if you’re not that fortunate, you live in less fortunate areas, then that is a real concern and that’s why you say people not securing their firearms cause you’re insecure and I wanna get your hands on it right away for their own protection,” said Kucyk.

“Do you think any of this would move forward,“ asked WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis.

“I hope so and then certainly, with Democrats in control of the legislature, I think it makes it a higher on the priority list, but I don’t want to negate the fact that Republicans have been in this conversation as well,” added Moss.