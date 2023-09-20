Sterling Heights family speaks out about tragic fatal accident and road to recovery moving forward

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Faith Gumma was killed in Sterling Heights on August 12th when the car she was in with her family was struck by a teen driver fleeing police.

Her son, Elijah, survived largely unscathed but her husband Norman has been in intensive care ever since.

Patrick Rabban is Norman Gumma’s cousin. He remembers receiving the call in August when Norman’s dad called him with the news.

“He called me crying and he said, uh, he said, ‘Norma and Faith got into an accident. Faith is gone,’” Patrick Rabban, Norman’s cousin.

Patrick tells me he and Norman are the same age and the two of them grew up together. He says life has not been easy for Norman.

“We’ve all had to go through a lot with norm in the past. As I said, he’s had a streak of bad luck…for his whole life, let’s just put it like that,” said Rabban.

Through this tragedy, a little bit of luck was on their side. The teen driver came flying North on Van Dyke. Even though Elijah was on the same side of the car as his mom when they were struck at this intersection. He escaped significant injury, even though she was killed.

Little Elijah, who is two, was treated and quickly released from the hospital.

“All in all, he’s in good spirits. He’s in good health and he’s in good hands with Norm’s family,” said Rabban.

WXYZ’s Mike Duffy asked, “Let’s talk about Norm, how’s he doing?”

“He’s making progress. I mean that’s really all you can ask. He continues to trend in the right direction. Little by little, he’s getting stronger every day,” said Rabban.

Patrick showed Duffy a video of Norman in the hospital. They say he’s unable to talk but has learned to communicate through glances and movements.

“His memory is there. So, he can respond. He’s answering all the questions we throw at him correctly. So, all in all, they’re all good signs,” said Rabban.

On Tuesday, the family got the good news Norman had been accepted at the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids.

“You know it’s going to be a long road back, for sure, based on the pace that we’ve seen. But we feel confident once we get him to this rehab facility that progress will start accelerating faster and he’ll start making some better progress,” said Rabban.

Patrick says they’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from their Chaldean community and beyond.

“We’ve been getting stories that they’re holding masses and special prayers and vigils for him all over the country and all over the world, quite honestly. It’s been incredible,” said Rabban.

In fact, the GoFundMe started by the family has already reached over $270,000.

“It’s blown all of us away, but this treatment is going to be long, it’s going to be slow, and it’s going to be expensive,” said Rabban.

He estimates the bills have already topped a million dollars. The Gumma family was on Medicaid and only had limited personal injury protection insurance, so he knows it’s going to take a lot more.

“I’m doing it because I know his treatment to get him back in a state where he can be a father to Eli again is going to take a lot,” said Rabban.

The family has started a GoFundMe if you can help.

