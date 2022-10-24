Student wounded in Oxford High School shooting reacts to Ethan Crumbley's guilty plea

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — “It was scary at first, you know, it was a lot,” said Aiden Watson.

Shot in the leg in a classroom by Ethan Crumbley, Aiden Watson is still dealing with his emotions nearly a year after that horrifically tragic day at Oxford High School.

Today, Aiden was in the courtroom, with his parents, when Crumbley took responsibility for his actions last November 30th, 2021.

“When I saw Ethan walk into the room, I got a feeling in my gut, you know, sort of like an angry feeling,” said Aiden.

“Count 12, is it true that on November 30th, 2021, you assaulted Mr. Aiden Watson, by shooting him with a 9mm handgun, was your intention to kill him?” stated the Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor during the allocution.

“Yes,” said Ethan Crumbley.

“When he said that he was guilty of having the gun in the backpack, that gave me a lot of relief, because that’s a big thing, that’s a huge thing,” said Aiden.

“Just hearing the charges and hearing your kid’s name. It was too much. And then it’s also incredibly difficult because I seen my son cry, but I think about there are four families that don’t get to see their kids cry.” It’s incredibly sad, and it makes you angry at the same time and it’s not over. said mom Linda Watson.

WXYZ’s photojournalist Mike Glover asked, “Is the guilty plea a relief?”

“Yes,” said Aiden.

“It’s a big relief because there won’t be a hearing and it’ll just be a lot more easier on me, my parents, and all the victims just knowing that he knows exactly what he did, and he knows that he did it wrong,” said Aiden.

Aiden is still undergoing physical therapy as he works to heal from the trauma -- physically and emotionally – while also returning to school.

“It’s a lot to comprehend. It’s a lot to handle. You know, marching band, football, school, you know, my leg hurts all the time. I just have to deal with it. It’s something that happens every day and it’s something that’s just part of my life now,” said Aiden.

Something that will stay with him -- forever.

“How do you stay positive?” asked Glover.

“I stay positive, I want to have a fun life, I don’t want to let this let me down. I don’t want to let this destroy the rest of my life. I just want to stay positive; I wish things were back to before the 30th,” said Aiden.