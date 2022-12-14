Walled Lake Northern students deliver 'wants and needs' to Hamtramck elementary students for the holidays

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — This season - more than ever - people are feeling the financial pinch of those rate hikes and inflation. It is something that inspires people to step up and help those around them. That spirit of giving was on full display today at Dickinson East Elementary in Hamtramck.

The school was selected as the recipient of a special gift drive organized by students at Walled Lake Northern High School.

More than 5,000 gifts were dropped off. The total donation is worth over $45,000.

What a joyous assignment Photographer John Ciolino and Carolyn Clifford got today, there were moments when we were both brought to tears. We went to Dickinson Elementary School in Hamtramck where high school students from Walled Lake Northern gave each child the Christmas surprise of a lifetime.

While their reaction was priceless, every one of us who got a chance to witness their little faces got just as much of a gift as they did.

It was a heartwarming life lesson about needs and wants at Dickinson East Elementary School and students from Walled Lake Northern High School delivered both to more than 600 unsuspecting students.

“Essentially, this is about 3 to 4 months in the making,” said Tony McNamara, Asst. Principal at Walled Lake Western High School. “Thank you so much for the Walled Lake Community. This is not possible without you.”

The day began bright and early with Operation Secret Santa Walled Lake Northern style. Nearly 40 students were on hand with their Assistant Principal Anthony McNamara to deliver holiday magic.

Their mission was with the help of the community who donated all of these wrapped gifts to make this day extraordinary and memorable and they delivered 10-fold.

“We started with the needs, their shirt size, pant size, shoe size, favorite color,” said Jacob Freese, Walled Lake Northern Senior.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “This is really special, isn’t it?”

“This is really special and quite honestly, we were expecting just one thing chosen,” said 3rd Grade Teacher at Dickinson Elementary School.

Each gift is packed with special items selected specifically for each individual child at the school.

This spirit of giving at Walled Lake Northern began 7 years ago with their senior class first creating this project by donating nearly gifts to kids in Detroit and Flint.

Jacob's dad, now a retired UPS Driver, also played a role. His company is still donating the truck to deliver all of these gifts for free.

Teachers and staff were also surprised with gifts but more important than anything that came in a box was the joy that filled the school and our hearts as well.