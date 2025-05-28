WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Waterford School District is facing a budget shortfall of nearly $6 million for the upcoming school year. The district attributes the deficit to rising costs, decreased enrollment, and a drop in state funding.

Waterford School District faces nearly $6 million budget shortfall

Parents and grandparents with children in the district expressed shock and concern about the financial situation.

"I have to be honest, I'm very shocked. Very, very shocked. I had no clue," said Sheila Bollman, who is raising her 9-year-old granddaughter who attends Schoolcraft Elementary.

Bollman said she became concerned last year when her child's classroom doubled in size after six teachers were reassigned.

"Where is the money? What happened? Why is it this way?" she said.

Karen Krupa, whose grandchildren attend Schoolcraft Elementary and Beaumont, also expressed worry about the situation.

"I'm worried about the kids getting the education they need," Krupa said.

When asked who she believed was responsible, Krupa pointed to district leadership.

"I would say the board. Why didn't they account for something? Why didn't they put money away in a safeguard?" she said.

Sarah Davis, the Director of Communications and Community Relations with the Waterford School District, explained the district's response to the financial challenge.

"The changes are wide-ranging, affecting every department. It is important to note that no permanent teacher positions have been laid off," Davis said.

According to Davis, the district will eliminate positions when employees leave voluntarily whenever possible, but about 20 layoffs are expected.

Davis explained that COVID relief funds had previously helped balance the budget despite declining enrollment, but those funds are no longer available.

"For a while, we had COVID funds coming in that kind of prevented us from needing to right-size and eliminate staff at that time, even though the district had gotten smaller and that was needed. Those funds could help sort of balance some of that off. That funding is now gone," Davis said.

When asked if anything improper led to the budget shortfall, Davis denied any wrongdoing.

"No, nothing nefarious. We plan throughout the year. We budget throughout the year. Again, this is just a variety of factors coming together. And at this point, this deficit has been eliminated. We have worked through and we have come up with solutions that will help provide a strong future for the district," she said.

