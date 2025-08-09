Community gathers to remember mother killed in Brandon Township mobile home fire

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family and friends gathered Friday night to remember Janelle Pawlowski, the 47-year-old woman who died in a house fire at the Clarkston Lakes Mobile Home Community in Brandon Township.

The fire broke out Monday just after 7 a.m., claiming the lives of Pawlowski and the family dog, Luna. Pawlowski's 13-year-old son and his two friends managed to escape the blaze.

"My mom was my best friend," said Alana Pawlowski, Janelle's daughter.

Alana Pawlowski said she last saw her mother on Sunday, just hours before the devastating fire that destroyed their home.

"Everything reminds me of my mom. She was just my other half," Alana Pawlowski said.

According to Alana Pawlowski, her 13-year-old brother tried to help get their mother out but couldn't. Neighbors also attempted to rescue Janelle Pawlowski, trying to pry open a door to pull her to safety.

"He (neighbor) risked himself getting hurt, and it shows you how many good people there are in this world," said Cynthia Hargett, Janelle Pawlowski's mother.

Hargett explained that her daughter had health problems and mobility issues, but that never stopped her from being devoted to her children.

"She really loved her kids with every bone in her body," Hargett said. "She's definitely going to be missed."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office reports that the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Meanwhile, the family is planning Janelle Pawlowski's funeral for next week as the community steps up to provide support.

"I'm just blessed I had her in my life for 47 years," Hargett said.

The family has established an online fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses.

"Help from anybody who can donate or contribute in any way, just prayers so we can send our mother off," Alana said.

