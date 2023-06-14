Community mourns 23-year-old Fraser High School teacher killed in hit-and-run

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The community is mourning the death of a 23-year-old Fraser High School teacher after he was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening.

Connor McMahon, of Roseville, died Tuesday, Fraser Public Schools officials said.

“Connor’s passing is a heartbreaking tragedy. He just finished his first year as a social studies teacher at Fraser High School and was so excited to be teaching at his alma mater. Connor was a 2017 FHS graduate, and a 2018 Early College of Macomb graduate. Connor was always willing to go above and beyond for his colleagues and students, and will truly be missed by all who knew him,” said Ryan Sines, Fraser High School principal, in a statement.

A Fraser Public Schools spokesperson said counseling services are available to students and staff.

Police say McMahon was on the right shoulder of I-94 at 8 Mile in Harper Woods Tuesday night attempting to change a flat tire when he and his vehicle were struck by another driver — killing him.

Police say the suspect, a 25-year-old woman from Clinton Township, then ran from the scene of the crash but was later arrested.

