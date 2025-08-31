Community mourns loss of mother, 2 kids killed in Pontiac

Saturday was a very emotional day in Pontiac, where people were visiting the site where a mother and her two kids died in a crash on Friday night. People were paying their respects with balloons, teddy bears, and more.



“When something like this happens in the city of Pontiac, it just doesn’t affect one person; it affects us as a whole," said councilwoman Melanie Rutherford (District 1).

The Pontiac councilwoman knows the 37-year-old mother who lost her life in the crash. Family and friends have identified her as Deniquah Reed.

“She is beautiful, she was kind, she worked at Brilliant Detroit, she was an amazing mother," Rutherford said.

Reed's sons, ages 6 and 4, also died in the crash. Her daughter is in the hospital fighting for her life.

“I’m so sad, as a mom, this is personal for me, like this is personal," Rutherford said.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, around 8:20 p.m., a 21-year-old driver of a red Honda Civic was heading south on Joslyn Road and ended up crossing through oncoming traffic, then left the roadway and struck multiple signs and poles before colliding with Reed's car, which was stopped at a red light on Montcalm Road.

Police believe speeding was a factor in the crash, with the possible involvement of drugs or alcohol being under investigation.

“I’m angry, I’m hurt, because this family, they shouldn’t have to be going through this today, and this community shouldn’t have to be going through this today," Rutherford said.

Rutherford has this message for drivers in the wake of the tragedy.

“This was preventable, at the end of the day, we have to use wisdom when we're driving, we have to use wisdom when we are not paying attention, and unfortunately, this tragedy has happened where three people have lost their lives," Rutherford said.

Police tell us the driver of the red Honda is in stable condition at the hospital. It's unclear at the time if the driver will face any charges.

