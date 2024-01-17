Community organizations help homeless population amid frigid temps, 'Code Blue'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The frigid cold temperatures in metro Detroit are having a major impact on those who are less fortunate.

In October, Detroit released a report estimating on any given night, 1,100 households are experiencing homelessness.

On Tuesday, the city is in what they call a "Code Blue," meaning the temperatures are so dangerous that every shelter is required to take in people with no warmth.

Cass Community Social Services, a longtime organization, is one of the shelters shifting gears as the temperatures drop.

“It's just too dangerous. We don't want anyone to die or end up in the hospital when there are warming centers for not only unhoused people but seniors and others in Detroit,” said Faith Fowler, executive director at Cass Community Social Services.

The arms of local shelters are reaching as far as possible to embrace a different kind of need during these single-digit temperatures.

“Last night, we had 34 extra people on top of the people who are normally there,” Fowler said. “We've also noticed people coming in for the first time I think ever because they lost their electricity for a while and some lost their heat.

Fowler says their outreach team has been working around the clock to find people who may be sleeping in vehicles or abandoned buildings. They are caring for about three dozen more people a night.

“Because of the increased numbers, you’re having to provide more meals and more showers and more laundry.. or food or food gift certificates,” Fowler said. “We'd never tell anyone no, but there’s not the money to cover those people.

Food boxes are lined up with volunteers ready to drop them off to people who would normally be able to walk a few blocks and pick it up.

“Folks rely on us for food. Many of them walk here or come with a couple people and carry boxes home and that’s been near impossible,” Fowler said. “Just trying to keep the sidewalks clear and the streets clear.”

Each year, Cass Community Social Services prepares and serves 700,000 meals and houses 300 people a night.

“A lot of children. I mean, it’s not unusual for us to have 60, 70 kids between our family shelter and our warming center,” Fowler said. "So years ago, you’d think of somebody who we called homeless as being a middle-aged man but now, they’re children, families, sometimes even very large families.”

Cass Community Social Services has been serving the community for more than 20 years and they’re not only seeing the impacts of the pandemic but also the recent dipping temperatures.